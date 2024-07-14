District Collector H N Harendra Prasad inspected various wards of KGH in Visakhapatnam on 13 July 2024, and took stock of the situation. He also visited the MRI scanning centre and asked the staff about its functioning. The Collector enquired patients in the wards about the services.

Later, Harendra Prasad held a meeting with the heads of departments and discussed with them various issues related to the hospital. While making suggestions to them for further improvement, he advised them to extend quality service to the poor.

He told them to bring problems, if any, to his notice for immediate solution. KGH superintendent K Sivananda, AMC principal Butchiraju and others were present while the collector was inspecting the premises.

SBI gesture

State Bank of India, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, extended an aid of Rs 49 lakh to KGH for the upgradation of its technology. According to hospital superintendent Sivananda, the preparation of case sheets and lab reports will be computerised with the funds. Lab reports will be sent to the mobiles of patients soon, says the superintendent.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

