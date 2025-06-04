On June 3rd, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the preparations for what is expected to be one of the largest yoga gatherings in the world – the International Yoga Day celebrations set to take place in Visakhapatnam on June 21. To build momentum and maximise participation, the CM unveiled two major statewide pre-events.

The first pre-event, a Yoga Awareness Rally, will be held on June 7, followed by mass Yoga Practice Sessions on June 14. Both events will be conducted across Andhra Pradesh, with the goal of mobilising lakhs of villages and crores of citizens. These initiatives aim to spread awareness about yoga’s significance while energising public involvement ahead of the main celebration.

These pre-events will be held parallel to the ongoing Yoga Month Programme, which started on May 21st. The officials informed the CM that the programme has received massive support from the public and has been registered by 1.77 crore people, which is very close to the estimated 2 crore registrations. The officials are also providing digital certificates for the people who have participated in the event for three consecutive days, which they can download from the app itself.

To ensure record-breaking participation, the state government has set ambitious goals: training 2,600 master trainers and 1.25 lakh yoga practitioners. Remarkably, these targets have already been exceeded; over 5,353 master trainers have been identified, who in turn have trained 1.48 lakh practitioners.

The review meeting was attended by key ministers, including Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Vangalapudi Anitha, Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy, Satya Kumar, Vijay Anand, and Harish Kumar Gupta. Officials briefed the CM on various arrangements, emphasising logistics, public engagement, and coordination with central authorities.

The International Yoga Day held in Visakhapatnam will take place along Vizag’s scenic coast, from RK Beach to Bheemili Beach. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations, joined by top dignitaries from the central government, marking a historic day for Vizag.

