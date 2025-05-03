Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations from Vizag on June 21, 2025. The announcement was made during his recent visit to Amaravati, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for more than 90 projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore.

Following an invitation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Prime Minister thanked him and said he would come to the International Yoga Day event, which is to be held in Vizag. He emphasised yoga’s role in building a healthier nation and urged the public to spread awareness in the 50-day lead-up to the event. The celebrations in Vizag are expected to set a world record, drawing thousands of participants from across India and abroad. This event will put Visakhapatnam in the spotlight on a global scale.

This year marks a decade since the United Nations officially recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day, a global acknowledgement of India’s ancient wellness tradition. Hosting the event in Vizag not only reinforces the significance of yoga but also positions Andhra Pradesh as a development Hub.

Andhra’s eminent personalities, such as Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazer, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and many more dignitaries graced PM Modi’s visit to Amaravati.

Some of the key inaugurated projects include:

Construction of the State Assembly, High Court and housing for more than 5,200 families.

Guntakal–Mallappa Gate Rail overbridge

320 KM Transport Network, which includes 6 National highway projects

Other Central projects, such as the DRDO missile testing centre at Nagayalanka in Krishna district, worth 1,459 crores and Unity Mall in Vizag.

