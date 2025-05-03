On 2 May 2025 (Friday), a horrifying murder shook the quiet suburb of Dakamarri, near Thagarapuvalasa on the Vizianagaram-Vizag highway. A woman was found dead in a half-burnt state and brutally murdered in the VMRDA Fortune Hills Layout near Dakamarri, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to police and eyewitness reports, shepherds from Muddadapeta village, who were grazing goats around 9:00 am on Friday, discovered the burned body of a woman. Her face had been completely burned, making identification impossible at the scene. Blood stains at the location indicate that she was likely killed before being soaked in petrol and set ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Local public representatives were alerted immediately, and the police were soon informed. Visakhapatnam North Division ACP Appalaraju and Bheemili CI Tirumala Rao rushed to the crime scene along with the Clues Team and a dog squad. Forensic teams collected evidence, and the body was later shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for autopsy.

Based on the bruises found on her legs, police estimate the victim to be around 28 years old and married. The crime is suspected to have occurred after midnight on Thursday, shortly after strong winds and rough weather hit the region.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from a nearby toll gate and also near Raghu Engineering College to identify suspects or trace vehicle movements. The woman’s identity remains unknown as of now.

Vizag Police have registered a case and initiated a high-priority investigation of the murder.

P.S. – The woman and the murderer have been identified by the police. The murdered woman is identified as Venkatalakshmi from Malikavalasa, a mother of two children, whose husband died ten years ago. The murderer, Kranthi Kumar, and Venkatalakshmi had extramarital affairs, said the acquaintances

The reason for the murder is yet be be revealed.

