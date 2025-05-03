The Indian Premier League 2025 heats up as two of its most iconic franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), clash on May 3rd in the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

This fixture is more than just a game; it’s a battle steeped in history, passion, and fierce competition. With RCB eyeing a crucial playoff spot and CSK fighting to restore pride in a challenging season, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Check out who is likely to win, and also know the Pitch Report and Playing 11.

RCB vs CSK: Chinnaswamy Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been known as a batting paradise with short boundaries and true bounce. While the ground’s reputation suggests high scores and big hits, 2025 has seen a notable shift: the average first-innings total is around 158, and only one of four matches has crossed the 200-run mark.

RCB vs CSK – Weather Effect:

Rain probability: 50-60% during match hours.

Possible impact: Delays, a shortened match, or even a washout, are likely if rain persists.

Summary: Weather could play a major role and fans should prepare for interruptions.

RCB vs CSK: Head to Head

RCB and CSK have faced each other 34 times in the IPL, with CSK holding a clear advantage—winning 21 matches compared to RCB’s 12, while one game ended with no result. Historically, CSK have dominated this rivalry, but recent encounters have been more evenly contested, with both sides sharing wins in the last few seasons. Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in this fixture with 1,084 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

Playing 11 Prediction

RCB: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

CSK: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

RCB vs CSK – Who is Likely to Win

RCB enter this contest as clear favourites. They have strong momentum, sitting third on the table with seven wins in ten matches, and are coming off a three-match winning streak. In contrast, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a disappointing season, already eliminated from playoff contention with just two wins in ten games and struggling with both form and injuries. RCB’s batting, led by Virat Kohli, and their improved bowling attack give them the edge, especially at home.

