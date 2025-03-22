The air in India is heating up, and it’s not just because of the sun — IPL season is here. And when it comes to delivering pure cricketing drama, few teams do it better than RCB. Whether you bleed red, gold or blue, you have to admit — RCB has consistently produced breath-taking thrillers season after season. From mind-blowing chases to heartbreaking collapses, this team knows how to keep fans hooked. But the real question is — how well do you know RCB’s most iconic moments? It’s time to put your loyalty to the test.

1. RCB vs KKR – The Chris Gayle Show (2013)

(RCB: 263/5 in 20 overs | KKR: 131/7 in 20 overs) – Won by 130 runs

Let’s start with the match that rewrote the IPL record books. April 23, 2013 — the day Chris Gayle became a King Kong. Gayle’s 175* off 66 balls remains the highest individual score in T20 history. He smashed 17 sixes and 13 fours, dismantling the KKR bowling attack like a video game character in cheat mode

2. RCB vs Pune Warriors – AB’s Impossible Finish (2012)

(RCB: 145/2 in 20 overs | PW: 138/9 in 20 overs) – Won by 7 runs

If Chris Gayle was the muscle, AB de Villiers was the magic. In this low-scoring thriller, AB produced one of the greatest finishes in IPL history. Needing 21 runs off the final over, AB went into superhero mode against Ashish Nehra, smashing 23 runs in five balls with his trademark 360-degree stroke play.

3. RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – The 2016 Eliminator (2016)

(RCB: 159/6 in 20 overs | SRH: 158/7 in 20 overs) – Won by 4 wickets

RCB’s 2016 run was legendary — and this match was one of the toughest hurdles. Chasing 159, RCB stumbled early, but Virat and AB steadied the ship. When Kohli fell, AB stepped up with an unbeaten 47* off 35 balls, carrying RCB home in the final over with his signature calmness under pressure.

4. RCB vs Gujarat Lions – Kohli and AB’s Partnership (2016)

(RCB: 248/3 in 20 overs | GL: 104 in 18.4 overs) – Won by 144 runs

The match can be described in Two words: “absolute carnage”. Kohli and AB de Villiers put on a 229-run partnership — the highest in IPL history. Kohli’s 109 off 55 and AB’s brutal 129* off 52 broke Gujarat Lions’ blowing line-up into pieces and gave the RCB fans one of the biggest

5. RCB vs CSK – The Playoff Decider (2024)

In IPL 2024, RCB found themselves at the bottom of the table after a disastrous start, losing 7 of their first 8 matches. Just when their season seemed beyond repair, they staged a stunning turnaround, winning five consecutive matches with dominant performances. Despite the comeback, their playoff hopes hinged on one final challenge — they had to beat CSK by a big margin to secure a spot in the top four.

Facing the pressure, RCB stepped up with a commanding performance. They posted a strong 218/5, led by Faf du Plessis’ 54 and Virat Kohli’s 47,

CSK responded with intent, as Rachin Ravindra’s 61 kept them in the hunt. However, RCB’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs, and Yash Dayal’s brilliant last over sealed a 27-run win, knocking CSK out of the playoffs and securing RCB’s spot dramatically.

6. RCB vs Deccan Chargers – Kohli’s Coming of Age (2013)

(RCB: 185/4 in 20 overs | DC: 142/9 in 20 overs) – Won by 43 runs

Before King Kohli became King Kohli, there was this match — the one where he showed the world that he wasn’t just another talented youngster. Kohli’s 93* off 47 balls was a masterclass in controlled aggression, full of crisp cover drives and perfectly timed flicks.

7. RCB vs Kings XI Punjab – Kohli’s Century with Stitches (2016)

(RCB: 211/3 in 15 overs | KXIP: 120/9 in 14 overs) – Won by 82 runs

In IPL 2016, during a match between KKR and RCB Virat Kohli suffered an injury which left him with 9 stitches on his left hand everyone thought he would take benching for a match but to everyone’s surprise Kohli played and scored his fastest IPL century in just 47 deliveries. Solidifying the statement ‘A king is a warrior first’ and making it RCB’s one of the most iconic moments.

If You Know, You Know

RCB’s history isn’t just about wins and losses — it’s about the unforgettable moments that made you scream, cheer, and even cry. RCB fan isn’t just about the trophy cabinet. It’s about the journey, the passion, and the hope “Ee saala cup namde!!”.

