In a relieving turn of events, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms for Visakhapatnam and surrounding regions on March 23 and 24, 2025. The IMD Amaravati weather report indicates that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, are likely at isolated places during this period. With recent rising temperatures, this weather update may come as good news for Visakhapatnam residents.

Detailed Weather Forecast

On March 22, 2025, Visakhapatnam is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with haze. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26°C. No rainfall has been recorded so far.

Moving into March 23 and 24, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40-50 kmph, are expected at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain consistent at 33°C and 26°C, respectively.

From March 25 to 28, the weather is expected to gradually clear, with partly to generally cloudy skies accompanied by haze. The maximum temperature is set to rise to 34°C from March 26 onward, while the minimum temperature remains steady at 26°C.

Weather Warnings

On March 22, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema may experience thunderstorms or hailstorms accompanied by lightning. Gusty winds with speeds ranging between 40-50 kmph are also expected in these regions.

On March 23, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places.

The weather on March 24 is predicted to bring thunderstorms with lightning and slightly lower gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.

On March 25, isolated places in Rayalaseema may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

From March 26 to 28, no significant weather warnings have been issued, and dry weather is likely to prevail.

Current Weather Conditions in Visakhapatnam

Maximum Temperature (March 21): 32.6°C (1.2°C above normal)

Minimum Temperature (March 22): 26.2°C (0.8°C above normal)

Relative Humidity: 72% (morning), 74% (evening)

Rainfall (past 24 hours): NIL

Residents of Visakhapatnam are advised to look out for official weather reports for a further update, and take necessary precautions, especially during thunderstorms and gusty wind conditions on March 23 and 24.

Read also- Visakhapatnam MP pushes for National Centre of Excellence for Taekwondo in the city

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for news and city updates.