Street Food is our go-to for a quick bite in the evenings. These are ubiquitous snacks of a great variety present all around the city offering great taste without burning our pockets. While we are sure you have your go-to places, we can’t help ourselves from sharing some crowd favourites from Visakhapatnam street food scene. Find these places and check them out!

Prawns Pakodi at Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Seafood, Tenneti Park:

It is crispy, it is fresh, it is all things delightful – the Prawns Pakodi at the SLS Seafood truck is a must-try for all seafood lovers. This yellow-coloured truck, part of an ensemble of street food stalls near Tenneti Park, is a great place for non-veg snacks. Apart from the Prawns Pakodi, dried fish, fresh fish and chicken-based delicacies are also available!

Situated alongside the beach, you can devour the food here whilst enjoying the terrific views around!

Chicken and Egg Soup, Bismillah, YMCA:

Ditch the muri mixture for once and try this hot and savoury soup offered by the folks at Bismillah Truck near YMCA, RK Beach Road. Their generous serving of chicken and egg makes sure the dish lives up to its name. The next time you are near the beach and want to have something warm for the soul, head over here, grab a bowl, and chill!

Samosa Baddi, Varma Complex, Muralinagar:

Samosa is a dish hard to get wrong. You can find great options anywhere. But if you are in Muralinagar, consider trying the Aloo Samosas offered by this nondescript baddi at Varma Complex. Unlike the masala and turmeric-flavoured fillings we come across, they use chilli powder, giving it a different flavour.

Other items to try there are their Onion Samosas, Vankaya Bajjis and Mirchi Bajjis.

A mini food tour, Russian Complex, Steel Plant:

Sector 1 or Russian Complex at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a microcosm of good food places stacked together in an old-school setting. This provides visitors with an ambience unique to this locality.

From Bengali Sweets to North Indian Chaats, from Indian-Chinese to Paneer Curry-Roti, the options are aplenty. So the next time you find yourself on that side of the city, consider this place to deal with your hunger pangs.

That completes our latest food suggestions from the street food scene of Visakhapatnam. Of course, don’t forget to keep those expectations in check. It’s street food, not a five-course gourmet experience or a Michelin-starred affair. No one’s serving you truffle-infused samosas with a side of edible gold. But hey, for a few bucks and a whole lot of flavour, who’s complaining? Bon appétit!

