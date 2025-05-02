A tragic incident unfolded in Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam, on 1 May 2025 when a 29-year-old man, Lokanarendra, committed suicide after facing rejection from his elders over his love interest. A resident of the Chekudurai Bhavan area, Lokanarendra worked as a car driver and had reportedly been in a relationship with a young woman from his neighborhood.

The situation escalated after the girl’s family discovered the relationship and lodged a complaint with the Fourth Town Police Station. Following the complaint, the police counselled Lokanarendra and released him.

Despite efforts to persuade the girl’s family to consider their union, his request was turned down. Upon learning that the girl was being arranged to marry someone else, Lokanarendra became emotionally distressed. On the afternoon of 1 May, he locked himself in his room.

Authorities attempted to involve the girl in convincing him to come out, but she did not respond. When the police broke open the door, they found that Lokanarendra had died by suicide, reportedly by hanging.

Based on a complaint filed by his father, Chandra Rao, Visakhapatnam Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the suicide.

