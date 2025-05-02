You’ve probably thought of or planned a trip to Kerala at least once. Backwaters, boat rides, coconut trees and temples – a dream vacation, right? If Kerala has continued to remain a dream for you, however, there’s a closer alternative that feels just like it – and it is only five hours from Vizag! We’re talking about Konaseema.

Konaseema gets its name from two Telugu words, “Kona”, meaning corner, and “Seema”, meaning region or area. It’s shaped by the gentle flow of the Godavari’s tributaries, forming a lush, fertile corner tucked away in the delta region. With its endless coconut trees, winding canals, and sleepy villages, Konaseema has an old-school charm, making it a perfect destination for your summer vacation from Vizag. Here are some places in Konaseema to explore!

1. Dindi

Located in the Malikipuram Mandal of Konaseema, Dindi is renowned for its calm backwaters and lush coconut plantations. It is surrounded by greenery and silence, and is a perfect place to go if you’re looking for an unplugged vacation. For the stay, you can check out Haritha Coconut Country Resort, which is managed by AP Tourism.

2. Antarvedi

Antarvedi is a sacred village where the Vasishta Godavari River meets the Bay of Bengal. The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which was built in the 15th and 16th centuries, stands as a significant pilgrimage site in Antarvedi. The temple is known for its unique west-facing deity and annual festivals like Bheeshma Ekadasi.

3. Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Coringa, home to India’s third-largest stretch of mangroves, is also a haven for bird lovers, with over 120 species making seasonal appearances. You’ll spot cranes, kingfishers, and maybe even the endangered white-backed vulture if you’re lucky. There’s a wooden boardwalk that cuts through the forest, giving you a feel of walking right over the swamp.

4. Ryali

Ryali village is famous for the Jagan Mohini Kesava Swamy Temple, known for its unique idol carved from a single black stone, depicting Lord Vishnu in front and Mohini at the back. The temple’s intricate sculptures and spiritual ambience attract devotees and tourists from far away.

5. Draksharamam

Draksharamam is home to the Bhimeswara Swamy Temple, one of the Pancharama Kshetras dedicated to Lord Shiva in Andhra Pradesh. The temple’s architectural grandeur and historical importance make it a significant pilgrimage site. Its serene environment offers a glimpse into the region’s rich cultural heritage.

6. Godavari River Cruise

Embarking on a river cruise along the Godavari offers a unique perspective of Konaseema’s landscapes. These cruises provide panoramic views of lush greenery, small islands, and traditional villages, allowing travellers to immerse themselves in the region’s natural beauty.

Culinary Delights of Konaseema:

Pootharekulu (Paper Sweet): Originating from Atreyapuram (a village in Konaseema district), this delicate sweet is made of rice starch layers filled with ghee and sugar or jaggery

Originating from Atreyapuram (a village in Konaseema district), this delicate sweet is made of rice starch layers filled with ghee and sugar or jaggery Gongura Prawns: A tangy and spicy dish combining sorrel leaves (gongura) with fresh prawns

A tangy and spicy dish combining sorrel leaves (gongura) with fresh prawns Peethala Iguru (Crab Curry): A spicy crab curry

A spicy crab curry Beerakaya Paapu: A comforting dish made with ridge gourd and lentils

Konaseema offers a refreshing escape from the usual tourist destinations, making for a unique vacation that is only a few hours from Vizag. Most of its towns are under 300 km from the city, so even a road trip is feasible! With the resplendent Godavari River flowing through, the regional culture, and the greenery all around, a visit to Konaseema is a wonderful idea!

Also read: Escape Vizag and explore these irresistible workation spots in Himachal Pradesh!