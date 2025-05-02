If you’re an outdoorsy person with a penchant for adventure, chances are that you’ve seen all there is to see in Visakhapatnam. The “hidden” beaches, the obscure, overgrown and underrated remnants of history, the museums and the parks…the list of things to do runs its course far too soon. But as the saying goes, “Good things come to an end so better things can begin.” And sure enough, there are tons of “better things” beyond Visakhapatnam that one can explore and be awed by. One such utterly fascinating destination is, in fact, not a place but a tree named “Thimmamma Marrimanu.” With its roots going back over 550 years, and a Guinness World Records title for being the world’s largest single tree canopy, this phenomenon is worth checking out if you find it interesting.

About Thimmamma Marrimanu

Located in one of India’s driest regions, Thimmamma Marrimanu is a sprawling banyan tree that has earned a place in the Guinness World Records. First documented in 1989 and updated in 2017, it’s said to be over 550 years old, with a perimeter of 846 meters. Its canopy spans more than five acres. It is so vast, in fact, that it’s often mistaken for a full-blown forest.

With more than 4,000 prop roots supporting its massive sprawl, this ancient giant has weathered cyclones and droughts. Some roots have broken or fallen, but the tree continues to grow, thanks to the bowl-like terrain that offers sunlight, drainage, and plenty of space to stretch out.

In Hinduism, the banyan tree is a symbol of eternal life, and Thimmamma Marrimanu is a living embodiment of that philosophy. While banyans are common sights in temple courtyards, this one is unique as it houses a temple within its own vast canopy.

To give you a sense of scale: California’s towering General Sherman Tree may rise 275 feet high, but it covers just 1,487 square meters. In contrast, Thimmamma Marrimanu spreads horizontally across a jaw-dropping 19,107 square meters, its aerial roots growing into new trunks and extending its reach year after year.

The Legend of Thimmamma

Local lore ties the tree to a woman named Thimmamma, who is said to have committed sati in 1433 after her husband, afflicted with leprosy, passed away. Legend has it that one of the poles from her funeral pyre took root and grew into this majestic banyan. Thimmamma is now worshipped as a goddess, and many childless couples visit the tree, tying saffron threads to its branches in hopes of receiving her blessing.

Within tree’s canopy lies a samadhi, believed to be the exact spot where she immolated herself. In 2001, excavations revealed old bangles and jewellery buried in the soil, further cementing local belief in the legend. Following this discovery, religious leaders from Tirupati called for a temple to be built at the site.

Thimmamma Marrimanu might have remained a local secret if not for Sathyanarayana Iyer, a journalist who heard talk of a giant tree in Andhra Pradesh. In 1989, he confirmed the rumours and brought the story to national and international attention, securing its place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Planning a Visit from Vizag

Thimmamma Marrimanu is located about 826 km from Visakhapatnam. A road trip by car would be long but manageable if paced with breaks.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed travel option:

By train : You can travel from Visakhapatnam to either Nellore or Tirupati and from there, catch a connecting train to Kadiri, the nearest station (25 km away).

By air: Fly into Tirupati Airport and hop on a train to Kadiri.

Once there, you’ll find yourself standing beneath one of nature’s most humbling wonders – a place where history, mythology, and biology intertwine in the form of one extraordinary tree!

