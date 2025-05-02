Boredom, sadness, anxiety – these words have become the nomenclature of life as of late. A good movie or TV show can’t be a permanent fix to these feelings, but it can certainly act as a bandaid and distract you by immersing you in another world. That’s why we’re here to give you a rundown of the latest content that’s worth your time. Today is Friday, and some remarkable new releases are entering OTT platforms, and they promise an engaging and entertaining end to your week. Check out what’s out:

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Aptly titled “Kull,” i.e., family or clan, this web series presents the story of the fragmented and dysfunctional royal family, Raisingghs, who presides over Bilkaner.

Behind their royal glamour, bankruptcy, betrayal, and a dark past runs the show. As the patriarch of the family, Raja Chandrapratap Raisinggh, dies under suspicious circumstances, the strained family dynamic comes to light and takes a turn for the worse.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Bad Boy

This 8-episode drama delves into the life of Dean Sheyman, a comedian who was put into a brutal juvenile detention centre as a kid. Despite being a successful comic now, as a grown-up, his past in prison haunts and traumatizes him.

The series alternates between his past and present as an adult as Dean recounts how his wit kept him alive through his younger years.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Unseen Season 2

A seemingly modest and innocent house cleaner goes on a search for her missing husband. During her journey, her past as a murderer comes to light, especially as she kills the leader of a dreaded criminal syndicate. The crime thriller follows her as a big conspiracy is revealed and she is further driven to violence in order to avoid jail.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Black, White & Gray: Love Kills

This mystery crime-thriller follows an independent journalist from the UK who investigates the case of a 22-year-old man on the run who is wanted for the murder of four people, including his lover.

As the journalist digs deeper into the story, he finds that the truth is more complicated than it appears, with forbidden love and deception coming into play.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

100 Foot Wave Season 3

This surfing documentary captures big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara, who is joined by his wife Nicole, their young family, and a band of fearless surfers. The show follows the group into new territories like the Cortes Bank in the Pacific Ocean, Morocco’s coastlines, Italy, and the iconic shores of Hawaii as they attempt to take on monster waves.

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

Kaalapatthar

Kaalapatthar revolves around Shankara, an army man who spends his time doing kitchen duties while dreaming of stepping out of his role and doing something monumental for the nation. He gets his moment when he fights against a few terrorists single-handedly.

His actions are rewarded as he gets promoted to fight on the frontlines. However, his new position comes with great responsibilities, and he has to weather harsh storms during his service. Watch his story!

OTT Platfom: SunNXT

Jack

An eccentric character, Jack, is a misfit who skips doing a conventional job for a living. Instead, he aims to be a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent. In an attempt to gain some brownie points, he runs a mission to catch some dangerous terrorists. But with the mission going haywire, the real RAW agency faces an unprecedented threat of a real terror attack. Jack joins the team to help mitigate the situation.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Robinhood

Ram, an orphan, grew up seeing those around him suffering and hungry. He takes to stealing from the wealthy and sharing whatever funds he acquires with the needy. As he continues this cycle into adulthood, cops catch on to the robberies and begin the search for the culprit.

Whilst trying not to get caught, he meets Neera, a girl who returns to India from Australia for reasons unknown. As the story progresses, Ram and Neera are brought closer together, and closer to destruction as a gangster pursues them.

OTT Platform: Zee5

