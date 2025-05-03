The collapse of a retaining wall at Simhachalam on April 30 killed eight devotees and injured four others. The wall was built without official approval and in direct violation of the city’s Master Plan, according to the findings of a government-appointed committee.

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and chairman of the three-member probe panel investigating the incident on Friday (2 May 2025), confirmed that the wall was constructed solely on oral instructions, without any sanctioned design or oversight. The committee, comprising Suresh Kumar, IG of Police Ake Ravi Krishna, and Irrigation (FAC) Advisor and Engineer-in-Chief Venkateswar Rao, held its second day of inquiry at the Government Circuit House in Visakhapatnam.

The quality of construction has come under fire from multiple corners, with serious concerns raised about the materials used and safety measures followed. The panel has collected structural samples from the accident site and is also seeking statements from devotees who were present during the tragedy. According to officials, the construction was originally expected to be completed by August 2024.

Suresh Kumar noted that a detailed report, including recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future, will be submitted to the government on Saturday.

The collapse of the wall, adjacent to a special darshan queue line near the Simhagiri Bus Stand at Simhachalam, happened at around 3:30 am on 30 April 2025 as hundreds of devotees gathered for the annual Chandanotsavam festival at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. The event, marking the deity’s Nijaroopa Darshanam, draws thousands every year.

Initial findings suspect that the wall – recently constructed – had absorbed significant rainwater from a heavy downpour between 2:30 am and 3:30 am. The sudden accumulation of water, combined with strong winds, exerted pressure on the structure, triggering its collapse. At the time of the incident, devotees were waiting in a special Rs 300 darshan queue.

The investigation continues, with the focus now shifting to accountability and ensuring structural safety measures are strictly implemented at major religious sites.

