Elaborate preparations are underway, and tickets are ready to go on sale at the Simhachalam temple for the grand celebration of Chandanotsavam 2025, scheduled for April 30. This annual event draws thousands of devotees eager to witness a rare and divine sight—the nijaroopa darshanam (original form) of Lord Appanna Swamy.

On all other days of the year, the deity at Simhachalam remains covered in a thick layer of sandalwood paste, giving the idol a unique appearance. However, on Chandanotsavam day, this covering is ceremoniously removed after a series of sacred rituals, revealing the original form of the deity to devotees, a spiritually significant moment that happens only once a year.

Temple Executive Officer K Subbarao announced that ticket sales for the nijaroopa darshanam will begin on Thursday, 24 April 2025. Devotees can purchase Ra 300 and Rs 1000 tickets both online and at select physical counters until April 29. Importantly, no tickets will be issued on April 30, the day of the festival, and offline sales will also close after the 29th.

Free darshan queues will also be available for devotees who choose not to purchase tickets.

Where to get the tickets for Simhachalam Chandanotsavam 2025?

At Simhachalam (Old PRO office from 7 AM to 7 PM, Bank branches in Simhachalam (Union Bank and State Bank from 9 AM to 7 PM).

Other locations include Union Bank branches at Akkayyapalem and Maharanipet, and State Bank branches at Birla Square and Saligramapuram (during regular banking hours).

You can also book your tickets online at www.aptemples.ap.gov.in until 6 PM on April 29.

Devotees are advised to plan ahead and secure their tickets early to avoid last-minute hassles on this auspicious occasion.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Visakhapatnam on April 30, along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari and other family members, to participate in the revered Chandanotsavam celebrations at the Simhachalam temple. As part of the traditional offerings made by the state, the Chief Minister is expected to present silk robes to Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on behalf of the government.

