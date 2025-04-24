In a major employment initiative, a mega job mela is scheduled to take place today (24 April 2025) at SVLN Zilla Parishad High School, Gopalapatnam, in Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh. The event is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) under the guidance of PGVR Naidu, MLA of Visakhapatnam West constituency.

The job fair promises to be a golden opportunity for job seekers, with over about fifty reputed companies from various sectors including industrial, IT, pharmaceuticals, finance, healthcare, retail, and engineering taking part. Organisers estimate that around 3,000 candidates could secure employment through this event.

Some of the participating companies include Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Foxconn Rising Stars Mobile India, Dmart, Tata Projects, Gland Pharma Limited, Muthoot Finance, WNS Global Services, Miracle Software Systems, Navata Road Transport, Adecco India, Greentech Industries, Smilax Laboratories, Tech Tammina Solutions, Youth4Jobs, BData Technologies, CII-MCC, and many more.

This job fair is expected to provide a platform for candidates from diverse educational backgrounds and skill levels to connect with potential employers and secure rewarding careers.

Event Details:

Time: From 9:00 am onwards

Contact: 8712655686, 8790118349, 8790117279, 8555868681, or 9948768778

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to arrive early and bring multiple copies of their resumes along with relevant documents to this mega job mela in Visakhapatnam.

