To accommodate the increased passenger traffic during the summer season, Indian Railways has announced the extension of several Summer Special trains connecting Visakhapatnam with key destinations. Details of the extended services are as follows:

Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam Specials

To manage the rush between Charlapalli and Visakhapatnam, 12 Summer Special trains have been extended:

Train No 08579 Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli: Operates every Friday from April 25 to May 30, 2025

Train No 08580 Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam: Operates every Saturday from April 26 to May 31, 2025

En route stoppages include Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda.

These trains will feature a combination of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

Extended Services Between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

To benefit pilgrims and travelers, the periodicity of the special trains between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati has also been extended:

Train No 08583 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati: Runs every Monday from May 5 to June 30, 2025

Train No 08584 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam: Runs every Tuesday from May 6 to July 1, 2025

Bhubaneswar – Yesvantpur via Duvvada Specials

The periodicity of the special trains between Bhubaneswar and Yesvantpur has also been extended:

Train No 02811 Bhubaneswar – Yesvantpur: Operates every Saturday from May 24 to June 28, 2025

Train No 02812 Yesvantpur – Bhubaneswar: Operates every Monday from May 26 to June 30, 2025

Podanur – Barauni via Duvvada Specials

The periodicity of the special trains between Podanur and Barauni has also been extended:

Train No 06055 Podanur – Barauni: Operates from April 26 to May 24, 2025

Train No 06066 Barauni – Podanur: Operates from April 29 to June 27, 2025

Passengers are advised to book early to avoid last-minute rush and make use of these extended special trains for convenient travel during the busy summer period.

