Andhra University, the heartbeat of Vizag’s student life, stands tall not just as one of the most prestigious seats of education but also as a hub of youthful energy and everyday hustle. With thousands of students walking in and out of its many gates daily, the area around the university is always buzzing. And if there’s one thing students universally love after a long day of classes, it’s food, friends, and some much-needed downtime. And so, here are some cafes around Andhra University are perfect hangout spots for the campus crowd.

1. Roze Kitchen & Cafe

Located within the North Campus of AU, Roze Kitchen is a quaint outdoor café with shaded seating under umbrellas. Their beverage menu features everything from Filter Coffee and Green Tea to Iced Mocha, Cold Coffee, Lemonade, and milkshakes.

For food, it’s Chinese all the way – think Mushroom Manchurian, Chicken Wings, Prawns Fried Rice, and more, in both veg and non-veg varieties. A chill spot for casual meals between lectures.

Location: Andhra University North Campus

2. Bean Board Chinna Waltair

This well-known café chain has a charming outlet near Chinna Waltair with both indoor and alfresco seating. It’s a favorite for those who like to work with a coffee in hand or simply catch up with friends.

Their menu includes sandwiches, rolls, cakes, and a wide range of drinks from Americanos to Frappes, Lattes, Hot Chocolate, and teas. Great vibes and good coffee make this a reliable choice.

Location: Aaram Apartments, Chinna Waltair Main Road

3. Radisa Café

Radisa brings a unique twist to vegetarian café culture in Vizag. Known for its comforting Telugu-style meals, thalis, and innovative breakfast options, it also stands out for its experimental desserts including spicy waffles, rose milk, brownie bombs, and more. The ambience is ideal for a sweet evening indulgence after classes.

Location: VIP Road, beside Tycoon

4. Pastry Coffee N Conversation

True to its name, this café is all about good food and even better conversations. With Hollywood-themed décor and a snug setting, it’s perfect for movie buffs and café lovers alike. Enjoy a wide selection of beverages including Café Latte, Mochaccino, Chocochino, Hot Chocolate, and more, paired best with one of their freshly baked pastries.

Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram

5. Blue Mango Gourmet

An aesthetic multi-cuisine café that doubles as a patisserie, Blue Mango Gourmet offers an impressive lineup includingmocktails, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and even lobster!

You’ll also find games, a range of coffees and teas, and premium desserts, making it a top pick for both foodies and Instagram lovers.

Location: Near Laxmi Ganapathi Temple, Lawsons Bay Colony

6. CoffeeGo

Think of it as a student-friendly version of Café Coffee Day. Coffee Go is a budget-friendly café with a warm ambiance – great for study sessions, casual meetings, or relaxed me-time. Expect sandwiches, snacky sides, and an array of coffees, mocktails, and teas.

Location: Waltair Uplands, Siripuram

7. Cafooze

Cafooze is a rising favorite in Vizag’s café scene. This small spot serves up Chinese and Thai cuisine, alongside biryanis, soups, mocktails, slushers, pizzas, pastas, and even health-conscious options like salads.

With both indoor and outdoor seating (smoking zone included), and aesthetically pleasing interiors, it’s become a favourite.

Location: Pandurangapuram

8. Brew Master Café

Budget-friendly with a beach view – Brew Master is a hidden gem. Offering everything from continental dishes to South Indian-inspired snacks like Rayalaseema Chicken, it’s a cozy café perfect for a relaxed evening. Don’t miss their Mango Milkshake, Garlic Bread, and Veg Nuggets, according to reviewers.

Location: HPCL Millennium Petrol Bunk, Siripuram

So the next time you’re done cramming for an exam or just need a break from campus life, grab your gang and head to one of these cafes near Andhra University!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.