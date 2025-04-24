If you’re not already hooked on K-dramas, it’s time to ask yourself: what are you waiting for? Korean dramas, with their rollercoaster plots and emotional depth, have taken global pop culture by storm. Whether you’re craving a swoony romance, a chilling thriller, or a quirky slice-of-life series, K-dramas deliver it all. With that in mind, here are some new K-dramas streaming now on OTT platforms like Netflix and Viki that can become your next obsession this week.

Way Back Love

A 24-year-old woman who’s withdrawn from the world gets the shock of her life when her first love reappears as a grim reaper, warning her that she has just one week left to live. A hauntingly beautiful fantasy romance that explores love, fate, and second chances.

OTT platform: Viki

Karma

In the eerie town of Guhoe, six strangers are bound by one dark act from the past. A gripping crime thriller that weaves the lives of a doctor haunted by trauma, a desperate man tricked by a crypto scam, and others into a tangled web of secrets, regret, and inescapable destiny.

OTT platform: Netflix

Resident Playbook

From the creators of Hospital Playlist comes this medical comedy that dives into the hectic lives of OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Centre. Set against the backdrop of South Korea’s declining birth rate, the drama balances professional chaos with warm-hearted humour.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Haunted Palace

Set in the Joseon era, this spooky romantic comedy blends historical charm with supernatural chaos. When a nobleman becomes possessed by a vengeful spirit, a reluctant female shaman must confront both ghosts and her own feelings to save him. Expect palace intrigue, powerful spirits, and past-life entanglements.

OTT platform: Viki

Heavenly Ever After

An 80-year-old woman dies and reunites with her husband in the afterlife, only to find he’s reverted to his younger self, while she stays the same age. A whimsical yet poignant rom-com that explores love that transcends time (and age).

OTT platform: Netflix

Business as Usual

Years after a complicated teenage romance, two men find themselves working together and realize their old misunderstandings never really disappeared. A tender BL drama about rekindled love, second chances, and navigating the grey areas of past emotions.

OTT platform: Viki

Crushology 101

Bunny just got out of her first heartbreak when she suddenly finds herself being courted by five different guys. This campus rom-com is all about moving on, self-discovery, and maybe finding real love in the mess.

OTT platform: Viki

Something Is Not Right

A spin-off of Popularity Is Something That Has Gone Wrong, this BL series focuses on unspoken feelings between a college student and his childhood best friend. With a new character entering the picture, their friendship starts blurring into something more.

OTT platform: Viki

Weak Hero Class 2

Following the acclaimed Weak Hero Class 1, this intense continuation sees Si-eun, now burdened by trauma, transferring to a new school, only to find himself facing even darker challenges. A raw look at violence, friendship, and personal growth.

OTT platform: Netflix

Step into the enchanting universe of K-dramas this week with these exciting new releases now streaming on OTT platforms like Netflix and Viki. Whether you’re in the mood for soul-stirring romances, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, or feel-good stories, these latest K-drama picks are sure to steal your heart and keep you coming back for more.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.