Andhra University is set to begin its 100th anniversary celebrations on April 26, marking the start of a year-long programme filled with academic, cultural, and community-driven events. The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor Professor G P Raja Sekhar, who emphasised the role of alumni participation and strategic development as key pillars of the celebrations.

The festivities will begin early in the day with a walkathon at 6:00 am, starting from RK Beach and culminating at the AU Convention Centre. The event will be flagged off by Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad. A symbolic balloon release will follow at the university’s administrative building, led by City Police Commissioner Dr Shankha Brata Bagchi.

At 3:30 pm, the main ceremonial event will take place, featuring eminent guests including APSCHE Chairman Professor K Madhu Murthy and IIT Palakkad Director Professor A Seshadri Shekhar. The university will unveil a centenary vision document and an official calendar of events.

Professor Raja Sekhar outlined that the centenary year will focus on raising academic benchmarks, strengthening infrastructure, and deepening community connections. Highlights include the establishment of a central research lab, rural outreach initiatives through affiliated colleges, and the construction of a landmark “Iconic Tower” commemorating AU’s heritage. These projects will be backed by alumni support and CSR funding.

An extensive alumni outreach campaign is already in progress, with the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) leading efforts to foster mentorship and academic collaboration in honour of its 100th anniversary celebrations. The Forum for Development of North Andhra has extended a request to the Chancellor and Governor of Andhra Pradesh to participate in the celebration, hailing AU as a bastion of higher education since colonial times.

Andhra University’s roots trace back to 1921 when a committee appointed by the Madras Government proposed the need for a separate university for the Andhra region. The Andhra University Act was enacted in April 1926, and the university was formally established on April 26 that year at Bezwada (now Vijayawada), covering all Telugu-speaking districts. Although several cities, including Rajahmundry and Anantapur, were considered for its headquarters, it was Visakhapatnam that ultimately became home to the university in 1929, thanks to the tireless efforts of its first Vice-Chancellor, Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy.

As Andhra University heads towards its 100th anniversary in April 2026, faculty, students, and alumni alike are preparing to celebrate a century of scholarly achievement and societal impact.

