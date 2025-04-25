Just days after the no-confidence motion against Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari was passed, another political shake-up is underway at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). A special council meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, 26 April 2025, to discuss a no-confidence motion against Visakhapatnam Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar. The meeting will commence at 11:00 AM at the GVMC council hall.

Visakhapatnam District Collector and GVMC in-charge Commissioner MN Harendhira Prasad, in a statement on 24 April, announced that only ex-officio members and elected ward members would be permitted entry into the council premises on the day of the meeting. No other individuals will be allowed to attend.

The Collector also emphasized that all ward members must bring valid identity cards and extend full cooperation to the appointed Returning Officers and Identification Officers during the session.

It’s worth noting that the no-trust vote against Mayor Kumari was recently successful, with 74 corporators and ex-officio members — including some defectors from the YSR Congress Party — voting in favour of the motion. In a similar move, the alliance corporators have now targeted Visakhapatnam Deputy Mayor Sridhar, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership and have proposed a no-confidence motion against him.

Read also-Andhra University to begin 100th anniversary celebrations on 26 April

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.