In a significant push to strengthen healthcare access in underserved regions, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is set to establish ten new medical colleges across India. Apart from these, the ESIC is also evaluating the possibility of establishing a new medical college in Visakhapatnam, among other locations.

This ambitious initiative was announced by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and stems from a proposal that received in-principle approval during the 194th meeting of the ESI Corporation.

The primary objective behind this expansion is to provide quality healthcare and medical education to ESIC beneficiaries and the broader population, particularly in areas with limited medical infrastructure. The newly sanctioned colleges for the financial year 2024–25 will be located in Andheri (Maharashtra), Basaidarapur (Delhi), Guwahati-Beltola (Assam), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ludhiana (Punjab), Naroda-Bapunagar (Gujarat), Noida and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ranchi (Jharkhand).

In addition to these confirmed sites, the corporation is evaluating ten more locations for future medical institutions under the same fiscal year. These proposed medical college sites include Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra, Manesar (Haryana), Kollam (Kerala), Surat (Gujarat), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Asansol (West Bengal), Pandunagar (Uttar Pradesh), and Margaon (Goa).

Alongside the expansion of its medical education network, ESIC is undertaking policy reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the management of its institutions. The upcoming colleges are expected to be equipped with advanced infrastructure and staffed by experienced faculty, aligning with modern standards of medical care and teaching.

Further enhancing outreach, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced that ESIC is formulating a strategy to extend medical services through Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in areas where ESIC’s presence is minimal or absent. This initiative aims to close the healthcare gap for deemed beneficiaries in rural and semi-urban zones, ensuring they too receive prompt and quality medical services.

In a major move towards universal health access, the Ministry also revealed plans to integrate ESIC with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). This convergence will allow more than 14.4 crore ESIC beneficiaries to receive cashless, comprehensive healthcare at PMJAY-empanelled hospitals nationwide.

Read also- After Visakhapatnam mayor, no-trust motion proposed against deputy mayor

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.