This week, too, is seeing its fair share of wonderful new OTT releases. The most anticipated is undoubtedly You: Season 5, which is releasing tomorrow (24 April), but while you wait for it to come out, here's what's released and ready to stream:

The Rehearsal Season 2

It’s the law of life: expect the unexpected. Nathan Fielder takes the saying a step further and proclaims the necessity of preparing for the unexpected in his show, The Rehearsal. How, you ask? Well, the show gives people a chance to rehearse for possibly big moments in their lives by staging pretend scenarios.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Andor Season 2

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have their entertainment cut out for them as the second season of Andor has been released this week. A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor is set five years prior, and revolves around Cassian Andor, who undertakes an epic journey that turns him into a hero of the Rebellion.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

UnBroken

This heart-wrenching documentary tells the story of seven Jeweish siblings’ escape from Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, all told through the eyes of now of the survivors’ daughter.

Streaming on: Netflix

Bullet Train Explosion

A train takes you places. In Bullet Train Explosion, the only seeming destination of a Tokyo-bound train seems to be heaven or hell, as it is strapped with bombs that will explode if the train slows below 100 kph. Authorities rival time itself to save their passengers. Promising an intense nail-biting story, this action thriller is a must-watch.

Streaming on Netflix

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

He’s the world’s youngest no 1 tennis player in history. He’s caught between his ambition and the carefree desires of youth. This Netflix documentary follows Carlos Alcaraz, a tennis prodigy, and his life’s journey from a little Spanish village to the world’s most-watched tennis courts.

Streaming on: Netflix

Battle Camp

There’s nothing like watching a bunch of real people really face off against each other. In this Netflix realty show, two cheerleaders, a few luxury real estate agents, expert daters, mole hunters, and master strategists attend a summer camp where they must go through intense challenges, punishments, and more to win the title of ‘ultimate Netflix reality competitor, which comes with a prize of $250,000.

Streaming on: Netflix

With action thrillers, a fan-favourite fantastical series and interesting reality shows, the new OTT releases have much value to add to your watchlist. So, grab a snack, settle into your favourite spot, and get started on these exciting movies and TV shows!

