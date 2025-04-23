Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is another thrilling match in this year’s IPL. Currently, MI is cruising with three consecutive wins, and SRH is still looking for a comeback, losing five out of 7 matches. The playoffs dream is looking too far for Sunrisers, but not over, and they will be eager to make a statement on their home turf. Here’s a complete preview of this SRH vs MI match-up.

Pitch Report: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

The Hyderabad pitch has evolved this season, offering a balanced contest between bat and ball. While traditionally known for high scores, recent matches have seen varied outcomes, with both pacers and spinners finding assistance. Teams batting first have posted formidable totals, but chasing hasn’t been out of reach, making the toss an intriguing factor

SRH vs MI: Head-to-Head Record

In their IPL history, MI and SRH have clashed 24 times. Mumbai holds a slight edge with 14 victories, while Hyderabad has secured 10 wins. Notably, MI triumphed in their last encounter, chasing down 163 with four wickets in hand

SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11:

Probable 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Impact sub: Eshan Malinga Probable 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Impact sub: Ashwani Kumar Match Prediction Mumbai Indians enter this match with momentum, having secured three consecutive wins, including a dominant performance against Chennai Super Kings. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, has been instrumental in recent successes.​ Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled with consistency. Their batting lineup, featuring the likes of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, needs to fire collectively to challenge MI's form. Prediction: Mumbai Indians are favoured to win, given their current form and balanced squad. However, if SRH's top order clicks and their bowlers exploit home conditions, they could turn the tide.