It goes without saying that India’s cultural diversity is a thing of great awe. When you look beyond the usual metro cities, you’ll find that the country houses mystical temples, majestic forts, beautiful natural wonders, and more fascinating spots! Fortunately, a lot of these places are well-linked by our rail system, and are accessible from Vizag itself. That said, here are seven intriguing Indian destinations you can explore via local trains from our very own Visakhapatnam.

1. Jodhpur

Nicknamed the “Blue City,” Jodhpur sits at the edge of the Thar Desert and is one of the most fascinating Indian destinations to explore. It captivates visitors with its sea of indigo houses. Once a marker of social class, the blue hue now defines the cityscape.

Once here, explore the grand Mehrangarh Fort, perched on a rocky hill with stunning views and palatial museums. Visit the Umaid Bhawan Palace, and don’t miss the poignant Sati Handprints of 15 queens etched into the walls. The Jaswant Thada, a white marble cenotaph, adds to the city’s architectural elegance. Jodhpur is also a hub for traditional handicrafts – blue pottery, dyed textiles, and exquisite leather goods.

Train to take: 18573 Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express

2. Howrah

Located on the western bank of the Hooghly River, opposite Kolkata, Howrah is a contrast of ancient culture and modern hustle. Home to the iconic Howrah Bridge, it offers access to Kolkata’s rich traditions and landmarks like Belur Math, the Railway Museum, and the Bhageshwar Mahadev Temple. A must-see is the Great Banyan Tree, with 2,800 aerial roots that give the illusion of a forest.

Train to take: 12840 Howrah Mail, 12868 Howrah SF Express, 22826 Shalimar Weekly SF Express

3. Mysuru

A charming city with a regal past, Mysuru is home to the Mysuru Palace, a dazzling marvel that is modest by day and illuminated by night. Art lovers will enjoy the Jaganmohan Palace, which houses masterpieces by Raja Ravi Varma. The city also boasts the Brindavan Gardens, made famous through countless Bollywood songs, and the intricate Keshava Temple, a stellar example of Hoysala architecture.

Train to take: 22817 Mysuru Weekly SF Express

4. Lepakshi

Located in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district, Lepakshi is a village wrapped in myth and history. Its Veerabhadra Temple is famous for the Hanging Pillar, an architectural marvel that barely touches the ground. Outside stands a monolithic Nandi, one of India’s largest bull statues. Also intriguing is the Lepakshi Footprint, believed to belong to Lord Hanuman.

Train to take: 22831 Yesvantpur Superfast Express

5. Agra

While the Taj Mahal steals the spotlight, Agra’s historic importance stretches far beyond. Explore Agra Fort, Akbar’s Tomb, Itmad-ud-Daula, and the bustling Jama Masjid. The city is also known for marble inlay work (Pietra Dura), fine leather goods, and the famous sweet – Petha. While here, also visit Sheroes’ Hangout, a café run by acid attack survivors advocating for change.

Train to take: 20806 Andhra Pradesh Express

6. Aurangabad

A cultural jewel, Aurangabad is best known for the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, UNESCO World Heritage Sites with breathtaking rock-cut architecture. Visit the Bibi Ka Maqbara, a smaller replica of the Taj Mahal, and the revered Grishneshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The city’s nickname, “City of Gates,” comes from its 52 historic gateways.

Train to take: 18503 Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Express

7. Thrissur

Thrissur is synonymous with lively festivals and spirituality. The Vadakkumnathan Temple, adorned with exquisite murals, is the city’s heart. Nearby, the Our Lady of Dolours Basilica impresses with its Indo-Gothic design. Visit the Thiruvambady Temple to witness its majestic elephants or explore the Sakthan Thampuran Palace for relics of Kerala’s royal past.

On the outskirts, there’s a unique spot named the Kuda-Kallu of Ariyannur, which has megalithic mushroom-shaped or umbrella-shaped monuments. These are remnants of a prehistoric megalithic burial site, dating back to around 2000 BCE,

Train to take: 18567 Kollam Weekly Express

Whether you’re drawn by history, architecture, or local legends, these Indian destinations promise enriching experiences, and what’s more – all you need to do is hop on a train to explore them! So pack your bags, book your tickets, and let the journey begin!

