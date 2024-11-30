Looking for a trip from Vizag that doesn’t involve long, excruciating hours of travel? Lucky you! There are some high-speed, comfortable Vande Bharat trains originating from the seaside city that connect it to some amazing places in India! That said, here are nine travel destinations that you can reach directly from Visakhapatnam via just Vande Bharat Express trains.

1. Hyderabad

Train to board: 20833 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express



Travel time: Approximately 8 hours 30 minutes

Thanks to the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, a trip to Hyderabad is faster and smoother than ever. Here, you can explore iconic landmarks like Charminar, enjoy the scrumptious food scene, visit Hussain Sagar Lake, Golkonda Fort, and do so much more.

2. Khurda

Train to board: 20842 Visakhapatnam Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 4 hours 45 minutes

With the Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express, Khurda is just a train ride away. Once here, you can visit Khurda Fort to explore Odisha’s history, explore its many spiritual temples or head to Chilika Lake or Tapang Lake for a nature-based outing.

3. Vijayawada

Train to board: 20833 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express



Travel time: Approximately 4 hours

Famed as the business capital of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada is also a cultural hub. You can explore the ancient Kanaka Durga Temple here, visit the Prakasam Barrage, or take a boat ride on the Krishna River.

4. Raipur

Train to board: 20830 Visakhapatnam Durg Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 7 hours 30 minutes

You can go on a trip to Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, with the Durg-bound Vande Bharat Express. This bustling city is known for its markets and proximity to natural wonders like Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary.

5. Rajahmundry

Train to board: 20833 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 3 hours 10 minutes

Rajahmundry is a great place to be for nature and history lovers. The Vande Bharat Express makes for a quick journey to this city by the Godavari River, which is ideal for a peaceful retreat.

6. Bhubaneswar

Train to board: 20842 Visakhapatnam Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 5 hours 15 minutes

Odisha’s capital, Bhubaneswar, is full of ancient temples and culture. The well-connected Vande Bharat route takes you to the heart of the city.

7. Khammam

Train to board: 20833 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 5 hours 15 minutes

This historic city, which on the Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat route, has great potential for exploration with rich heritage sites like Khammam Fort. While you’re here, you can also visit the majestic Papi Kondalu hills nearby.

8. Warangal

Train to board: 20833 Visakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 6 hours 20 minutes

Known for its stunning Kakatiya architecture, Warangal has wonderful attractions like the Thousand Pillar Temple and the exquisite Warangal Fort.

9. Vizianagaram

Train to board: 20830 Visakhapatnam Durg Vande Bharat Express

Travel time: Approximately 45 minutes

The Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express stops at Vizianagaram, a charming town steeped in history. You can explore its palaces, temples, and the famous Vizianagaram Fort.

With plush seating, modern facilities, and reduced travel times, the Vande Bharat Express is a great way to travel for a hassle-free getaway.

So, pack your bags and hop aboard a Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam to one of these nine fantastic travel destinations. Your next adventure awaits!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel articles.