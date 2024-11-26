When it comes to winter escapes near Vizag, most of us instinctively think of the lush valleys of Araku. But there’s so much more to explore! The Eastern Ghats are dotted with hidden winter getaways that promise cool breezes, foggy mornings, and a peaceful break from the city. Here’s a list of five chilly places near Visakhapatnam that will make for a refreshing retreat.

1. Paderu

Paderu in Andhra Pradesh is quickly gaining fame as a go-to winter retreat. Temperatures even dip to single digits on the coldest days! The region attracts visitors with nearby attractions like Lambasingi, Vanjangi, and Chaparai Waterfalls.

Perfect for nature and adventure enthusiasts, you can indulge in treks to nearby peaks, waterfalls, and beautiful coffee plantations here.

2. Tyda

Tyda, a charming spot close to Araku Valley, is the perfect pick, especially between November and February when temperatures dip below 4°C.

Home to the famous Jungle Bells Resort, Tyda makes for a fun stay amidst dense forests. Birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts will find this place appealing. While you’re here, don’t miss exploring nearby attractions like the Borra Caves and other spots in Araku – which is close by – for a deeper dive into the region’s natural and cultural treasures.

3. Chintapalli

Chintapalli, located in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, is a favoured winter escape renowned for its chilly weather and breathtaking landscapes. With temperatures dipping below 8°C, this destination draws thousands of visitors in search of a refreshing retreat.

Highlights of the region include the mesmerizing Kothapalli Waterfalls, lush strawberry and coffee plantations, and the renowned Regional Agricultural Research Station. With affordable accommodations, Chintapalli is an ideal getaway spot for nature enthusiasts and adventure lovers alike.

4. Horsley Hills

Horsley Hills, a hill station in Andhra Pradesh, is a perfect winter retreat, especially between December and February when the temperature stays between 15°C and 28°C.

Situated at an altitude of 1,265 meters, this place has stunning views all around. Must-visit spots include the tranquil Gangotri Lake, the panoramic Gali Banda viewpoint, and the Environment Park, home to a rich variety of flora and fauna.

5. Ananthagiri Hills

Ananthagiri Hills is a perfect getaway destination, especially between October and March when the weather remains pleasantly cool with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 24°C.

This hill station is known for its dense forests, scenic trekking paths, and the historic Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, making it a favourite. Highlights include the serene Nagasamudram Lake and several viewpoints, which offer lovely views of the surrounding landscapes.

If you’re craving a break from Visakhapatnam, these chilly places near the city excel in both beauty and weather. So, pack your bags, grab a sweater, and hit the road for a chilly adventure!

