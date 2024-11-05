As the year comes closer and closer to its end, more and more people swarm to higher, hillier regions. For those living in Andhra Pradesh, this means only one thing: It’s officially Araku season. While you escape to Andhra’s Ooty this winter, make sure to check out these 5 local food spots in Araku, Visakhapatnam, to complete your experience:

1. Araku Gold Coffee

A regional brand, Araku Gold Coffee locally sources its coffee from the surrounding Araku and Ananthagiri tracts. This clean and well-maintained cafe is located close to the highway. It is popular for its signature coffee, which is served in different varieties of strength and temperature based on the customer’s preferences.

Beautifully located, the cafe lights up at night, making for a brilliant ambience. Apart from beverages, this place serves snacks including Maggi, burgers, pizzas, and more.

Location: https://g.co/kgs/vNFJ7DQ

2. Royal Darbar Restaurant

Unsure of what to eat? Head over to Royal Darbar, a multi-cuisine restaurant that serves a wide range of food including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Chinese, tandoori, and more.

The restaurant has a fancy ambience compared to most other restaurants in Araku, and has been appreciated for its friendly service. From soups and starters to biryanis, shakes, and mocktails, Royal Darbar has it all.

Location: https://g.co/kgs/oWUpskg

3. Aadhivasi Bamboo Chicken

It is known that bamboo chicken is a unique Araku Valley speciality that every visitor must try! If you’re looking for the best place to try the dish, Aadhivasi Bamboo Chicken is it.

This roadside stall serves up delicious and tender bamboo chicken grilled on coal and prepared right in front of customers. Spicy and hot, their bamboo chicken is just the right thing to combat Araku’s chilly weather. Apart from this, they offer biryanis, kebabs, bamboo prawn, bamboo mutton, and other such dishes you can try

Location: https://g.co/kgs/bYHnPcZ

4. Nature’s Shack

Located in the premises of Nature’s Nest, a popular resort in Araku, is Nature’s Shack. The charmingly rustic restaurant, in line with its theme of eco-friendly tourism, has wooden interiors, a fireplace, and even live music! From breakfast items including parathas and bread to seafood, rice dishes, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, the place has an expansive selection on its menu.

Location: https://g.co/kgs/eS6Yu4e

5. Hotel Star Annapurna

This is another multi-cuisine vegetarian/non-vegetarian restaurant that’s popularly visited by tourists. Perfect for groups of families and friends, you can visit this restaurant when you need to appease a variety of cravings. With rice items, curries, rotis, kebabs, bamboo chicken, and starters, all served in generous portions, Hotel Star Annapurna will surely satisfy your stomach.

Location: https://g.co/kgs/ygo4SWy

Now, you know exactly which local food spots to try the next time you’re in Araku, Visakhapatnam. If you’ve already been to one of them, comment below and let us know what your experience was!

Read also- 7 movies shot in Araku, Visakhapatnam that will make you pack your bags right now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and travel recommendations.