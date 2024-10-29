Araku: it’s the dreamiest getaway destination in the State! As people from all over flock to the hamlet for its cool weather, it becomes an unforgettable part of their stories. Sometimes, Araku outdoes itself. It imprints itself in stories that are larger than life, stories that turn into movies, which are seen, heard and adored by millions around the world. Here are 7 such movies shot in Araku, Visakhapatnam, to know about:

1. Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful is the story of six young individuals entering adulthood, where responsibilities are just beginning to take shape. Brought together by their shared dreams and ambitions, the film follows their lives through the changing seasons – celebrating festivals, navigating love, playing street cricket, getting caught in neighbourhood squabbles, and cherishing family moments along the way.

Parts of the movie are set against the backdrop of the misty hills and green fields of Araku Valley! Take a look at the making video below:

2. RRR

Set in pre-independence India, RRR tells the story of a brave warrior who clashes with a formidable cop serving the British. This epic film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was shot in several locations, including Hyderabad, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Araku.

A few key scenes were filmed near the Modakondamma Temple in the dense Araku-Paderu forests.

3. Parugu

Parugu follows a group of friends who are caught in the middle of a village head’s quest to retrieve his daughter after she elopes. Starring Allu Arjun, the film was shot across various locations, including Hyderabad, Kodaikanal, and even Jordan. However, the lush pine trees and vintage railway track at Araku Pinery provided the backdrop for some of the film’s fight scenes.

4. Darling

In Darling, Prabhas stars as Prabha, who attends a reunion to meet his childhood friend Nandini. However, things take an unexpected turn when a gangster’s daughter falls in love with him. While parts of the film were shot in Switzerland, the second half is set in Araku, amidst its sweeping, lush green hills.

The house in which the reunion is held was set up in Araku, and the budding romance between the leads was beautifully captured against the misty backdrop!

While being one of Prabhas’ popular films, this is surely one of the most loved movies shot in Araku, Visakhapatnam!

5. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

This Telugu remake of a Tamil classic follows Uma Maheshwara Rao, a mild-mannered photographer, as he seeks revenge after being humiliated in a public brawl.

The movie follows the daily life of its protagonist, who runs a small photography studio in the Prakash region of Araku. The film does a brilliant job of capturing the valley’s calm, unspoiled beauty.

6. Gaali Sampath

In Gaali Sampath, we follow the journey of a man named Sampath, who struggles with a speech impairment but has a deep passion for acting. Unfortunately, his dreams create turmoil in his son Suri’s life, leading Suri to leave in search of a better path.

Determined to reunite with his child, Sampath embarks on a journey of self-improvement. The film begins in the hills of Araku, capturing the charm of village life before transitioning to scenes shot in Hyderabad.

7. Katha

Chitra is a lonely girl who spends a year in an asylum after her family is brutally murdered. Seeking a fresh start, she moves to Araku to work as a school teacher, where she forms a friendship with Krishna, an aspiring director.

The narrative takes a dark turn when Chitra witnesses a murder and struggles to convince herself that it isn’t just a hallucination. The film showcases the lush, dense forests of Araku, mingling its beauty with an eerie undertone as the characters navigate its rain-soaked landscapes.

With its foggy skies and majestic mountains, Araku repeatedly pulls filmmakers to itself. Whether you’re dreaming of its crystal-clear waterfalls, golden flower fields, or coffee plantations, there’s a movie shot in Araku for you.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.