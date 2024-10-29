Life in Vizag is timeless. On one hand, ancient temples as old as can be tell tales of Gods. On the other hand, vintage Victorian-era structures remind us of days when Englishmen and Dutchmen roamed these streets, conducting their businesses here. The traces of different ages are still alive in places around the city, and one of them is Thotlakonda!

The connection between Visakhapatnam and Buddhism is evident through the numerous sites scattered across the region, and Thotlakonda, located about 20 km from the city, is proof of this. This ancient Buddhist site was discovered by the Indian Navy during an aerial survey in 1976. Excavations revealed a Hinayana Buddhist complex that flourished between the 2nd century BC and the 3rd century AD. If you haven’t visited and been awed by Thotlakonda yet, here are five good reasons to go:

1. The drive up the hill

The Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex is situated atop a hillock. The winding roads are neatly maintained and surrounded by greenery on either side. Driving up the route to the site is a quiet and pleasant experience!

2. The reverbrating history

As aforementioned, Thotlakonda dates back to the 2nd Century BC.

The site is believed to have been chosen by Buddhist monks for its peaceful surroundings, which are perfect for meditation. The name “Thotlakonda” is derived from “Thotla,” meaning troughs, and “Konda,” meaning hill, referring to the stone-cut troughs found on the hill.

Today, visitors can explore the remnants of the Vihara Complex, Maha Stupa, votive stupas, congregation halls, chaitya grihas, dining halls, and more. Excavations have unearthed artefacts such as Satavahana lead and Roman silver coins, terracotta tiles, and various sculptures, suggesting both local significance and international trade.

The monastery once housed over a hundred monks, situated 128 meters above sea level with a stunning view of the sea.

There are guides at the site who would be able to provide more information about the place.

3. A peaceful break from the city

Thotlakonda is distant from Visakhapatnam and its hustle and bustle. Flanked by the sea, this area is relatively noiseless, empty, and solitary if you visit at the right time! Our recommendation is to visit during the morning hours on weekdays. There are fewer tourists and you can examine the place at your own leisure. Do note that evenings and weekends may be crowded, so you may not find the peace you’re looking for.

4. A splendid view of the sea!

Apart from the monastery, another attraction here is the Thotlakonda Hillock Park, which provides a breathtaking view of the sea. The park, though small, is clean and well-decorated. You can enjoy a picnic or a few quiet moments overlooking the ocean here.

5. A rare natural wonder

Just across from the hill is Thotlakonda Beach, home to a fascinating natural arch rock formation that is said to date back nearly 10,000 years – close to the Last Ice Age! Similar to the famous arch at Tirumala Hills, this rare geological wonder makes for a stunning backdrop for photos. Be sure to admire it from a safe distance, as it is a fragile natural marvel.

The Thotlakonda beach is particularly magical during sunrise and sunset when its beauty is at its peak.

Thotlakonda is a fascinating place in Visakhapatnam that tells the story of Buddhism in the region and the lasting influence it left behind. If you haven’t gotten around to visiting this cultural and historical relic yet, we hope these five reasons inspire you to go!

