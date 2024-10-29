Looking to add some aesthetic flair to your cafe-hopping adventures in Visakhapatnam? Here’s a guide to the most aesthetic spots in town! From cosy vibes and artsy decor to mouth-watering dishes and scenic views, these Pinteresty cafes in Visakhapatnam have it all. Whether you’re a foodie, a photo enthusiast, or just need a chill spot to hang with friends, these cafes are where it’s at!

1. Upland Bistro

One of the most highly recommended cafes by Vizagites!

Upland Bistro, with dim lighting and dark interiors, has a perfectly soothing vibe. This place offers mouth-watering Mexican, Italian, and Continental cuisine, and is always teeming with crowd. So, plan your reservation carefully before visiting this popular spot!

Yo! recommends: Chicken Stroganoff

Location: Opposite Waltair Club

2. Pincode 17

New in town, Pincode 17 is an exquisite cafe, decorated with artsy and floral patterns! Their indoor and outdoor seating areas are both cosy and comfortable. They serve Continental cuisine at budget-friendly fares.

Yo! recommends: Death by Chocolate Cake Shake and Red Velvet Sundae

Location: ASR Nagar, Seethammadhara

3. Brew & Cue

Another new cafe in town, Brew & Cue is a Continental Bistro. With vibrant pink, yellow and blue hues painted all over, this is a pastel and Pinteresty cafe. Their soft turquoise colour chairs scream comfort and cosiness! The cafe also houses a snooker table, where you can engage in a fun game with your friends.

Yo! recommends: Alfredo Pasta, Blueberry Cheesecake

Location: Sai Sagar Saudha, Daspalla Hills

4. Bean Board

With soft pastel colours, dazzling marble ceilings, curvy arches and gleaming yellow lights, this place is the definition of “aesthetic,” and “Pinteresty.” Bean Board’s new cafe on VIP Road has a unique interior design compared to other Bean Board outlets in Visakhapatnam. Even though this place has recently opened, its aesthetics are catching the eye and stealing hearts!

Yo! recommends: Tomato Pesto Toast

Location: VIP Road

5. The Shack

The Shack, with a stunning view of the lighthouse and gentle oceanic breeze coursing through, has become a famous spot for date nights, proposals and special events. With a brown vintage rooftop, it is a dream cafe that came to life!

Yo! Recommends: Balai ka Tandoori Jhinga

Location: Inside The Park Hotel

6. Latte Cafe & Kitchen

Latte Cafe & Kitchen is a perfect Pinteresty cafe in Visakhapatnam. Its eye-catching paintings, red and white walls and lush green arches are perfect for a romantic date night!

Yo! Recommends: Chicken Mexican Bowl, Veg Truffle Fettuccine Pasta

Location: MVP Double Road, Sector 10

7. ARTCOM

Calling to all the artists (and also, the non-artists) out there! ARTCOM in Visakhapatnam is an amusing 2D cafe where you can paint while munching on your favourite snack. You can choose from a wide range of ceramic items to paint on, and take them home when you’re done. This place gives wings to your creativity!

Yo! Recommends: Chicken Peri Peri Pow

Location: Dwarakanagar 5th lane

8. Avenue 222

Avenue 222 with white and green interiors, is one of the most picture-perfect cafes in Visakhapatnam. If you want to fill your Instagram with aesthetic pictures and videos, this is where you go. The aesthetic paintings and statues here are the cherry on top of the experience.

Yo! recommends: Grilled Chicken

Location: Pandurangapuram

9. Blue Mango Gourmet

Blue Mango Gourmet nails the cosy, rustic vibe! With thatched roofs, blue floral murals, and chill lighting, it’s an aesthetic dream. Perfect for snapping pics, playing board games, and enjoying good food with friends!

Yo! recommends: Bangla Kodi

Location: Above Athidhi Devo Bhava, Lawsons Bay Colony

So, there you have it! These Pinteresty cafes in Visakhapatnam are just waiting for you to explore, sip, and snap your way through them. With stunning interiors and delicious bites, these spots make up the perfect backdrops – whether you want to go with your crew or enjoy solo.

