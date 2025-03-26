Cravings are an undeniable part of the human experience. Once they strike, there’s no turning back. When it comes to local food, satisfying those urges is usually a breeze with plenty of options at hand. But what happens when your palate yearns for something more exotic, something foreign, something extraordinary, say, French cuisine? Fortunately, you don’t need to look far. Here’s a refined list of 9 French dishes you can eat and relish right in Visakhapatnam!

Ratatouille & Veg Au Gratin at Circars Bistro

Ratatouille, a vegetable stew from Nice, often called ratatouille niçoise, is a medley of colorful fresh veggies layered in a garlicky tomato sauce. This hearty veggie casserole is a delight for both the eyes and the taste buds.

Head to Circars Bistro in Waltair Uplands to try it. While you’re there, you can try another French dish of theirs called Vegetable Au Gratin—a French creamy vegetable dish topped with cheese or buttery breadcrumbs, baked or broiled until golden and crispy.

Cordon Bleu at The Shack @ The Park

Cordon Bleu, a dish of meat (typically veal or chicken) wrapped around a cheesy filling, breaded, and then pan-fried or deep-fried, is a timeless classic.

Its origins are debated, with one theory tracing it to a 1930s French cooking competition where the winning recipe earned the name “le Cordon Bleu.” You can enjoy this indulgent treat at The Shack @ The Park in Lawsons Bay.

Croquettes at Brew n Bistro

If you want to have something light on the stomach, try croquettes, deep-fried rolls with thick binders (like béchamel, mashed potatoes, or brown sauce) encasing a tangy filling that is usually made of finely chopped meat, seafood, cheese, rice, mushrooms, or vegetables, seasoned with herbs and spices.

These crispy delights are perfect as a snack or side, and you can find them at Brew n Bistro, which has branches in Lawsons Bay and Sagar Nagar.

Caramel Custard at Glutton’s Garage

Whether you call it crème caramel, caramel pudding, or flan, this French dessert is simply too good to miss. It consists of a silky custard made from milk, eggs, and sugar, crowned with a caramelized sugar base and often infused with vanilla. Rich, creamy, and sweet, this is one of the must-eat dishes at Glutton’s Garage in Kirlampidi, Visakhapatnam!

Navarin of Lamb at Upland Bistro

Navarin of Lamb is a classic French stew brimming with tender lamb and seasonal vegetables like carrots, peas, turnips, and new potatoes.

Its rich broth and the subtle sweetness of the veggies make it a comforting dish. Upland Bistro, a renowned continental spot in Waltair Uplands, serves this hearty stew alongside other French favorites like Lobster Thermidor, Fish Prawn Thermidor, and the iconic Crème Brûlée (Upland Bistro is one of the few places in the city to offer this caramelized custard dessert).

Fusion Canapé at Ironhill

Canapés are bite-sized French appetizers, small pieces of bread or crackers meant to be enjoyed with your fingers. At Ironhill Brewery in Siripuram, they put a fusion twist on this classic: marinated cottage cheese atop toast, finished with a dollop of orange jam. It’s a quick, flavorful explosion meant to impress!

French Onion Soup at Brew N Cue

This soul-warming soup has caramelized onions simmered in meat stock or water, typically served with grated cheese on top, alongside croutons or a slice of bread. For a wholesome bowl of French Onion Soup in Vizag, Brew N Cue in Siripuram is the place to go.

Macarons at Fresh Choice

Macarons, Parisian-style sandwich cookies filled with ganache, buttercream, or jam, offer a sweet, nutty flavor with a crisp shell and chewy center. They’re as delightful as they are delicate.

Fresh Choice, a classic bakery in Vizag, serves them in tempting flavors like chocolate, blueberry, strawberry, and more. The franchise has several branches in the city, spread out in areas like Akkayapalem, Siripuram, Seethammadara, and more.

So, the next time your cravings veer toward the exotic, let these must-eat French dishes in Visakhapatnam satisfy you!

