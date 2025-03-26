As part of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be facing the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for match number 7 onthe 26th Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Check out the pitch report and predicted playing 11.

KKR vs RR face-to-face !

KKR and RR have played 30 matches against each other, with both winning 14 matches each, while 2 matches were abandoned. In the present season, KKR and RR currently occupy the bottom positions in the points table, and both teams would be desperate to win their first match in IPL 2025.

Pitch report

The match between RR and KKR is being held in Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which has hosted four IPL matches so far. Out of these, one match abandoned, two matches were won by teams who chose to bat first, while only one match was won by the chasing side.

The average score in this stadium is 180, while the highest score is 199/4 by Rajasthan Royals, which makes them more likely to win this match.

The possible playing 11

RR vs KKR is going to be a high-performing match, with each team containing high-quality players

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI

After the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), RR could make a few changes in their bowling lineup.

The predicted playing XI for this team include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Player – Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing 11

The predicted playing XI for this team includes Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player – Vaibhav Arora/Anukul Roy or Manish Pandey

Players to watch:

KKR: Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane and Quintin de Kock

RR: Yashasavi Jaisawal, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel and Maheesh Theekshana

