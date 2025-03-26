The Thanvi Dola Memorial Charitable Trust in Visakhapatnam has disclosed that they are providing scholarship opportunities to young girl students who aim to be doctors. The Trust was founded to honor the memory of Thanvi Dola, a young woman whose brilliance, compassion, and dedication left a lasting impact. A top-performing student at Vanderbilt University, Thanvi excelled in academics, contributed to research, and found joy in creative expression through her involvement in the university’s literary magazine. She was known for her free spirit, empathy, and commitment to making a difference—qualities that continue to inspire others.

Supporting Aspiring Doctors

The Thanvi Dola Memorial Scholarship is open to meritorious girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are completing Class X in 2024-25 and dream of becoming doctors. It provides financial aid for their 11th and 12th-grade education, paving the way for medical college admission.

In 2024-25, the scholarship was awarded to three outstanding students, covering full tuition for their intermediate education at a prestigious corporate college in Visakhapatnam. This initiative aims to support young women who share Thanvi’s passion for medicine and service.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

They must be female students completing Class X in 2024-25.

They must come from financially disadvantaged families.

They should have a strong passion for pursuing a career in medicine.

They must demonstrate independence, decision-making skills, and dedication.

They must score above 95% in Class X English and General Science.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]. They can also get in touch with the Trust on WhatsApp at +91 8985774193

or call them at +91 8985774193.

This scholarship in Visakhapatnam is a tribute to Thanvi’s legacy and a step toward empowering young women from economically disadvantaged communities to pursue their dreams in medicine with considerable financial aid.

