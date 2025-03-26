In another high-scoring match in this IPL 2025, Punjab Kings faced Gujarat Titans for match number 6 on March 25. Here is the match summary:

Toss – Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

Punjab Kings Innings:

Punjab Kings set a formidable target of 244 runs, scoring 243/5 in their 20 overs.

The foundation for this innings was built by the debutant Priyansh Arya who made 47 runs off 23 balls with a strike rate of 204, adding to this PBSK Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a standout performance, smashing an impressive 97 runs off just 42 balls, which included nine sixes and five fours and giving his career-best performance in IPL.

Shashank Singh also contributed significantly in setting up this big total where made a quick 44 off 16 balls, helping PBKS hit 135 runs in the last eight overs, showcasing their explosive batting depth, and helping his team to set the highest-ever T20 score at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat tried to restrict the score and this attack was led by Sai Kishore who started his IPL 2025 with an impressive 3 wickets in 4 overs conceding 30 runs, His spin tricked players like Maxwell, Stoinis, and allrounder Omarzai. Supporting him Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan also took 1 wicket each.

Gujarat Titans Innings:

In response, Gujarat Titans fought boldly with Sai Sudharsan leading the way with 74 runs off 41 balls, while Jos Buttler added a brisk 54 off 33 deliveries.

Contributions from Sherfane Rutherford who scored 46 off just 18 balls also kept GT alive in the match, but his innings got to an end when Arshdeep Singh bowled him in the last over.

Despite the strong start from GT’s top-order batters, PBKS’s bowlers held their nerve in the final overs, This was led by Arshdeep Singh who took 2 wickets in 4 overs giving out 36 runs. and Gujarat fell short by 11 runs and finished with 232/5 which marked PBSK’s first win this season.

This match completed the opening matches of all 10 IPL teams, where Sunrisers Hyderabad are seated at the top of the table and Rajasthan Royals at the bottom.

