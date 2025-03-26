A remarkable discovery has recently captivated the internet, as news of a 700-year-old Vishnu statue found on Pedda Rushikonda beach spreads across global online publications platforms like Arkeonews and All That’s Interesting. The ancient granite statue, representing Hinduism’s supreme deity and universe creator, Vishnu, emerged from the waves on the coast of Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam and was spotted by a local woman during her evening walk.

On 21 March 2025, the shores of Pedda Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, India, revealed a three-foot-tall statue of Vishnu that was likely carved centuries ago. The finder, Dipali Naidu, was strolling along the beach when she encountered the relic and quickly notified the authorities. The Andhra Pradesh State Department of Archaeology and Museums stepped in, retrieving the artifact on the following day for study and preservation.

What’s the story behind the idol?

Archaeologists propose the idol might have belonged to a temple long ago, later discarded into the Bay of Bengal, perhaps due to its damaged state. There whereabouts of its origin is yet to be studied and decoded.

Experts estimate the sculpture dates back to the 13th or 14th century, crafted in the Janardanaya form—one of Vishnu’s 24 divine incarnations. Notably, the statue lacks one arm, which likely once held a shankha (conch), and its granite composition suggests it didn’t originate in North Andhra Pradesh, where khondalite was more commonly used during that era.

For now, the ancient artwork has been safely relocated to the Visakha Museum, where it will soon be showcased in the archaeology section for visitors to admire.

