Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam has regained its prestigious Blue Flag certification. Minister Kandula Durgesh lauded the team’s dedication to upholding top-tier standards in security, environmental preservation, and waste management, which were crucial in restoring the beach’s global acclaim.

In a recent address, Minister Durgesh expressed his joy at the renewal of the Blue Flag status, a promise fulfilled through the collective hard work of the officials involved. He extended gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering support, while also commending the team’s relentless efforts. The Minister further revealed that proposals are underway to secure Blue Flag recognition for additional beaches, reflecting a broader vision to elevate the region’s coastal standards.

The Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam had previously lost its Blue Flag status temporarily on February 13, following concerns over maintenance and hygiene. Awarded in 2020 by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for 600 meters of its coastline, Rushikonda faced criticism for issues like stray dogs, broken CCTV cameras, piling garbage, and dilapidated facilities such as toilets, changing rooms, and walkways. The downturn began after the managing company’s contract ended a year ago, leading to neglect. While locals and tourism advocates called it a blow to the beach’s reputation, the state government clarified that the suspension stemmed mainly from crowd and traffic management challenges. With these issues now addressed, Rushikonda Beach once again stands as a symbol of environmental excellence and cleanliness.

