Visakhapatnam is set to undergo a significant transformation as the coalition government gears up to introduce a new comprehensive master plan tailored to meet the city’s needs, executed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). According to the latest reports, 35 new roads, with an estimated investment of Rs 500 crore would be proposed in the new Visakhapatnam Master Plan, with the aim of enhancing internal connectivity and supporting the city’s growth, particularly in relation to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.
On 22 March 2025, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana announced that the government is actively redesigning Visakhapatnam’s master plan with a 30-year vision. The updated blueprint, expected to be released within four months, addresses critical issues such as traffic congestion, which has worsened due to increased activity linked to the Bhogapuram airport. To tackle this, the plan emphasizes road expansion and the creation of alternative routes.
A key focus is improving connectivity between the city and northern Andhra districts, enabling direct access to suburban areas. Beyond upgrading internal roads, the plan envisions transforming all routes linking Visakhapatnam to the Bhogapuram airport into greenfield roads.
Under the existing master plan, the VMRDA has pinpointed 15 critical roads for immediate development. Work on these projects is already underway at varying stages, promising significant improvements in traffic movement, particularly along busy stretches like Gajuwaka, Maddilapalem, and Madhurawada, which serve as vital links to the upcoming airport. The identified roads include:
- Boddavalasa-Vizianagaram Ring Road (Denkada mandal, Vizianagaram district)
- Sivasakthi Nagar to VUDA Road at Haritha Projects (Visakhapatnam Rural mandal)
- Paradesipalem-Marikavalasa Junction to Kapulauppada-Thimmapuram (Visakhapatnam Rural and Bheemili mandals)
- Paradesipalem-Boyapalem Junction to Kapulauppada-Mangamaripet (Visakhapatnam Rural and Bheemili mandals)
- Pinagadi-Vepagunta (Pendurthi mandal)
- Vepagunta-Juthada (Pendurthi mandal)
- Paradesipalem AH-26 to Gambheeram (Anandapuram and Visakhapatnam Rural mandals)
- S No 125 of Gambheeram to S No 9 of Gambheeram (Anandapuram mandal)
- Adavivaram-Sontyam Road to Gandigundam (Anandapuram mandal)
- Nerellavalasa to Thallavalasa-Kothavalasa Road (Bheemili mandal)
- Tagarapuvalasa-Chittivalasa Road to Mulakuddu (Bheemili mandal)
- Vellanki-Dorathota Road to Kummaripalem (Anandapuram and Bheemili mandals)
- Gandigundam to Kothavalasa and Chintalapalem (Anandapuram and Pendurthi mandals)
- Chippada to Divis Road-Polipalli (Bheemili mandal)
- Mopada to Savaravalli (Bhogapuram and Denkada mandals)
These proposed roads are poised to transform Visakhapatnam into a more accessible and efficient urban hub.
