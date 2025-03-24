Authorities have been taking initiatives to elevate Visakhapatnam’s coast. This got us thinking. What more can be done to take the standards of the beach to an all new level? Here are some ideas for the development of the beach in Visakhapatnam!

Open Air Theatre – Bring it back!

Tenneti Park once had an open-air theatre with a movie screen. Cult classics were played in the evenings over weekends and the audience got to watch some great movies while seated on the green lawns. With a cool sea breeze, beach view and good food, the open-air theatre provided a unique experience worth having again.

If traffic woes are an issue, alternate sites can be considered as well. Wouldn’t it be cool to bring it back?

Read about: Do you know how old these parks in Visakhapatnam are?

Beach Sport Courts:

Imagine playing a game of volleyball with your friends on the beach, or maybe basketball on a synthetic court close to the coast! Beach sports are a huge hit, drawing enthusiastic crowds of locals and tourists alike. They’re a fantastic way to encourage friendly play! It would be exciting to see this idea take shape soon.

Meanwhile, you can always indulge in these sports: 7 sports we love playing by the beach in Vizag

Sea Pools:

Sea Pools are swimming pools built right in the sea at the coast. Imagine a fence built at the coast to ensure a safe experience in the seawater. This clever initiative ensures a safe swimming experience on the beach, much loved by everyone.

It is sad that our coast for most parts does not make swimming a safe activity. Therefore, a development initiative like this would be a great step. While similar plans have been announced earlier, they have not materialised. We hope it changes.

Inner Channel Entrance development:

The harbour entrance of Visakhapatnam flanked by gorgeous hills on all sides and historic marvels is a perfect tourist destination. If only the area is cleared of the unkempt bushes, landscaped and the monuments well lit, it could become the next big attraction in the city.

With promenades, viewing decks and interactive museums or an interpretation centre, the site would become a crowdpuller. A state-of-the-art cruise terminal building could be used to ferry people as well. And just imagine watching ships and vessels entering the harbour at sunset while surrounded by well-lit monuments and landscaped hills and gardens! Heavenly is the word you are looking for.

Things that make us keep going back to Ross Hill in Visakhapatnam

Boat Rides and Floating Restaurants:

We all view the ocean from the city but what about the other way round? Visakhapatnam, with its majestic hills, could provide unique views for people watching from boats or floating restaurants on the sea. Such spaces would make the appeal of Visakhapatnam irresistible.

The landscape of Visakhapatnam offers a very unique opportunity for such developments that we wish get implemented.

The beach development in Visakhapatnam has immense potential. If these plans take root, they would give a much-needed fillip to the tourism sector in the city. Beyond tourism, such initiatives will also help to improve the experience of citizens living here.

We regularly write about the latest developments in the city. So make sure you stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram.