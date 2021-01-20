In this fast-paced life, we all need a break and let our hair loose sometimes. Given the amazing beach in Vizag, playing sports with our loved ones not only gets friends and family closer but also keeps you fit. Gather your close kin and head to the beach at twilight when the sun’s not too harsh to play any of these 7 sports which can be played by the beach.

7 sports we love playing by the beach in Vizag

#1 Football

Kicking a ball in the sand is not an easy task which makes playing football even more physically exerting. A quick game with your pals at the lovely beaches of Vizag should sort your workout plans for the next couple of days.

#2 Volleyball

Pitch your net and grab a ball to start off with an exciting game of volleyball. Ideal for a group of 12, volleyball can get highly competitive. If residing in a community, one can organise competitions among different teams.

#3 Kabaddi

Kabaddi doesn’t need much preparation; set your ring boundaries and you will be good to go. Build your team spirit, roll up those sleeves, flaunt your deltoids and quads, take your positions and get set to throw yourself in the sand, for even a single point is not to be missed.

#4 Dodgeball

We see Vizag hustle every morning with walkers, cyclists, and joggers getting their dose of daily vitamin-D at RK beach. Just a few meters towards the sea, you get a perfect serene arena for a game of dodgeball.

#5 Beach cricket

Of all sports that exist, cricket has a special place in all our hearts. Combine that with the coastline and bliss wouldn’t be too far. Also, diving to catch the ball or to finish your run in the sand makes it even more dramatic giving us the cinematic thrill.

#6 Frisbee

For all those lazy Sunday evenings, toss around a frisbee at Rushikonda beach, while the waves tease your feet and the sea breeze brushes through your hair. If you are a dog mom/dad, your furry friend would make a perfect partner for a game of frisbee.

#7 Throwball

With the right competitive spirit and proper court, throwball is a sport worthy of a friendly tournament among large groups. Once you engage in a game of throwball, you feel the time go by like the sand slips through your fingers.