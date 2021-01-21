Gearing up for Friday traditions can’t without an OTT planner for the weekend, can it? A couple of riveting dramas and action thrillers are here to keep us occupied this weekend. Here are some exciting new movies and web series releasing on Netflix, Aha, and other OTTs this Friday.

#1 Super Over

Continuing with its spree of Telugu originals, Aha will once again greet the audience with another new release this Friday. Super Over, featuring Naveen Chandra and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles, comes as a film based on cricket betting. The recently released trailer is certainly impressive, raising the stakes. It is to be noted that Super Over was directed by Praveen Varma, who passed away in a car crash last year.

#2 The White Tiger

Based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga, The White Tiger is the big release on Netflix this Friday. With Rajkumar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, the story revolves around an ambitious driver who uses his wit to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. And if the trailer is anything to by, The White Tiger surely promises to keep us busy this weekend.

#3 Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai

Four bachelor friends find a flat at a modest rent in Mumbai. Things, however, taking a spooky turn when they discover their uninvited roommate, who happens to be a ghost. Directed by Gaurav Sinha, Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai is a five-episode series, touted to be a comedy of horrors.

#4 Jeet Ki Zidd

Starring Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, and Sushant Singh, Jeet Ki Zidd is a Zee5 Original series based on a true story. The action thriller series chronicles the tale of a soldier who never gives up on his dream despite the odds in his way. Witness an inspiring tale of how the hero overcome tough challenges and turn the impossible into the possible.

#5 Fate: The Winx Saga

The Netflix Original series follows the journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school. The fairies must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

