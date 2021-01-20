OTT giant Netflix, on Wednesday, announced its first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu, The anthology feature has been directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy, and Tharun Bhascker. The film features Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eesha Rebba, Ashwin Kakamanu, and Sanjith Hegde, among others.

As per the official synopsis, Pitta Kathalu is about “Four different women, four journeys of love and betrayal. The common thread? They all want to dismantle the patriarchy.” While reports claim the film as the Telugu edition of Netflix’s Lust Stories, there is no official confirmation of the same yet. Pitta Kathalu is set to release on Netflix on 19 February.

Netflix has been turning heads with its Indian content. While the likes of Sacred Games and Delhi Crime garnered a fan base all across the globe, the recent Paava Kadhaigal, which came as a Tamil anthology, received a decent reception as well. With the streaming giant looking to grow its user base in India, the upcoming Pitta Kathalu is expected to draw a larger Telugu audience to the platform.

Watch the teaser of Pitta Kathalu here: