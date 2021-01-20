The Town Planning Department, of the GVMC, pulled down an unauthorised structure at Kamat restaurant in Vizag. Citing violations of norms, the officials from the GVMC reached the restaurant, located at Lawson’s Bay colony in the city, on Tuesday evening to demolish a part of the construction. A crane and gas cutters were used to pull down a temporary structure set up in the upper portion of the restaurant.

As per the GVMC officials, not only did the restaurant violate the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms but also occupied 260 square feet of government land, which was against the accorded plan. Reportedly, the GVMC even issued a notice to the concerned in this regard. Responding to the same, the restaurant’s representatives had reportedly filed a writ petition before the High Court. However, with the High Court dismissing the petition, the GVMC officials pulled down the structures in question at Kamat restaurant in Vizag.

In November 2020, the GVMC officials demolished the Go Karting centre at Mangamaripeta in Vizag. The officials claimed that the centre was constructed over 4 acres of land without the requisite permissions while violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

In October last year, the GVMC demolished the compound wall and toilet abutting the residence of former MP and TDP leader Sabbam Hari claiming that they were constructed on government land.