Citing violation of norms, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, on Saturday morning, demolished the Go Karting centre in Visakhapatnam. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers at the site as the concerned officials carried out the demolition.

Located at the Hub for Youth, Mangamaripeta, the Go Karting arena belongs to TDP’s Kasi Viswanath, who is known to be a close associate of Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The officials claimed that the centre was constructed over 4 acres of land with the requisite permissions and violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The Town Planning officials of the GVMC have been cracking the whip on unauthorised and illegal structures across the city.

GVMC Town Planning department officials taking action on the Unauthorized/Illegal Constructions across the city pic.twitter.com/LVnD00Uzej — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) November 20, 2020

In October, the GVMC demolished the compound wall and toilet abutting the residence of former MP and TDP leader Sabbam Hari claiming that they were constructed on government land. Earlier this month, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) officials vacated Fusion Foods restaurant, located adjacent to Gurajada Kalakshetram at Siripuram, citing violation of norms related to the extension of the lease.