From the outside, OTT platforms might appear to be full of aliens wreaking havoc, dragons breathing fire, gritty underworld sagas, and high-octane action sequences, someone who has delved to a decent extent would know that there are several hidden gems that not many know of. Shows and movies that are deprived of due credit and are, somewhere, lost in all the pomp and show of the biggies. Here, we take a look at 5 such criminally underrated Indian web series, on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs, that deserve your time.

5 underrated Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, other OTTs

#1 Panchayat

Arguably among the most lovable Indian web series made in recent times, Panchayat is an underrated gem. Featuring the ever-impressive Jitendra Kumar, along with seasoned actors like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, this 8-episode series revolves around the comical happenings of a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. From the performances to the breezy tales, there’s so much to love about Panchayat.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Bose: Dead/Alive

Starring Rajkumar Rao as Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, this series revisits one of the biggest controversies in Indian history. It showcases the great man’s ideologies and how he took on the British empire. Based on a book, India’s Biggest Cover-up, by Anuj Dhar, the 9-episode series deserves credit for its riveting plot and impressive technicalities.

Where to watch: Alt Balaji

#3 Gullak

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is centred around a bickering family in a small town in Northern India. While this framework has lent itself to several film and web dramas, it’s not guns or gangs in Gullak but gentle humour that is on offer. This hilarious story of a small-town middle-class family will definitely leave you with a fuzzy happy feeling.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#4 Laakhon Mein Ek

Created by stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, the first season of Laakhon Mein Ek deals with the sensitive topic of teens being pressurised to pursue dreams that aren’t their own. The series tells the story of a young student who suffers miserably in his attempt to ace the IIT entrance examination.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Ghoul

In for some unnerving moments this weekend? Then Ghoul, on Netflix, might just hold the perfect recipe for you. Set in a grim world, this miniseries, starring Radhika Apte, has a lot to offer; from bold statements to scares.

Where to watch: Netflix