Winter is Coming! Nah, we aren’t talking about Winterfell. Vizagites might have been experiencing cooler nights with the dip in temperatures and winter becomes the perfect time to channel that couch potato in you. But don’t forget to take care of yourself! Now, before you snuggle back into the warmth of your bed, here are 5 self-care tips one must follow during winter.

5 self-care tips to keep yourself up and running during winter

#1 Keep yourself hydrated

With less sweat and less thirst, you might end up cutting down on your water during winter intake but don’t! Adequate water is absolutely necessary to avoid being vulnerable to cold and dehydration can take a serious toll on our immune system. Also, why let your skin feel dry when just drinking water can maintain its glow?

#2 Moisturize

Skin can get extremely dry and itchy during winter and it’s not something to look forward to! So, take some time out and apply a good moisturiser. Coconut oil is the best solution to all your skin dryness problems. No need to hassle around looking for the best cream. It is the best way to keep your skin smooth and fresh.

#3 Say yes to exercise

Winter makes it really tough to keep yourself energised. All you really want to do is sleep or eat a hot bowl of Maggi but fun fact- one tends to burn more calories in winters. So, if you exercise regularly, you are not just saying yes to being healthy but also a huge yes to the variety of comfort food you will no more feel guilty to eat.

#4 Make yourself some herbal tea

Living in India leaves you open to so many rich spices and herbs. Boiling ginger water along with the right blend of spices early morning and a spoon of honey is just the right recipe for those cold mornings. Nothing like it! Keeps you warm and gives a huge boost to your immune system. One cup of tea really does soothe your mind.

#5 Keep yourself warm

And finally, wear woolen clothes, along with your mask, don’t forget your scarf this winter! Cover your feet and get enough Vitamin D as you enjoy the sunshine.