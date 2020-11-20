Communiqué, the annual media conclave of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, is scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2020. IlluminatiX – the Media and PR Cell of XIMB conducts Communiqué every year which sees personalities from media and business share their knowledge with the audience. As with most things in pandemic times, Communiqué has also gone online. Setting the tone right through the pandemic, many brands made it through their innovative art of storytelling. With this concept in mind, XIMB has selected “Brand Storytelling” as the theme for Communiqué this year.

The 7th edition of Communiqué will see the speakers unfold the secrets behind some of the most transfixing campaigns. The panel will include Mr. Nilesh Mahajan, VP, Reliance Jio, Mr. Prashant Taneja, Senior Brand Manager, Flipkart, Mr. Shahbaaz Mohammed, Senior Brand Manager, Zydus Wellness Ltd., and Mr. Bodh Deb, VP & Branch Head, AutumnGREY. They will be sharing insights on creating a successful brand positioning through the art of storytelling. They bring to the table their wisdom and experience regarding innovation, creativity, consumer behavior, and defining a brand through a story, something that has been the plasma of the world of marketing and communication.

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on 7th July 2014. XUB offers its Masters in Business Management through its flagship school, Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar. It also offers Masters in Human Resource Management through Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Rural Management through Xavier School of Rural Management, Sustainability Management through Xavier School of Sustainability, and a graduate programme in commerce through Xavier School of Commerce.