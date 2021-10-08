Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar announced that its annual media conclave Communiqué is scheduled for 10 October, 2021. IlluminatiX – the media and PR cell of XIM – conducts Communiqué every year, hosting prominent names in the media and business industry as they share their knowledge and experience with the audience. While preparing for Communiqué 2021 they noted that throughout the pandemic, social media, trends, and ideas spread like a well-arranged stack of dominoes. Keeping that in mind, Communiqué 2021 has been themed “Domino Effect PR: Communication in the hands of the masses”.

The belief at XIM Bhubaneswaris that any information, released to the world, can create ripples and just like a well-arranged set of dominoes, this leads to a chain reaction that could alter the landscape of media and PR. Today, the PR of an organisation is at the fingertips of every customer, stakeholder, and spectator. This year’s theme revolves around the following factors which are affecting brands across the world:

The cause and effect of top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top channels of communication

The deconstructed media which enables empowerment in the hands of the masses

How brands can leverage this opportunity to build a stronger PR base in the eyes of the masses?

This 8th edition of Communiqué at XIM Bhubaneswar will host an esteemed panel consisting of Mr. Samir Kapur (Director at Adfactors PR Communication Consultant), Ms. Bhavya Sharma (Associate Director, PR & Communications, Urban Company), Mr. Mudassar Hossain (Managing Partner, Ogilvy), and Mr. Prashant Sukhwani (Head of Brand & Communication, Burger King Corporation).

These panelists, through their vast experience within their respective domains, will share valuable insights into the changing landscape of PR over the years and how they have stacked the dominos of such a delicate mechanism to ensure their brands stay on top of the chain. They bring with them their experience of leveraging situations which demand improvisation and understanding trends of the stakeholder relationships with each other and how it goes on to impact every brand connected in the chain.

About XIM, Bhubaneswar:

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, a 33-year-old business school of global repute is the flagship school of Xavier University. Inspired by the Jesuit spirit of ‘Magis’, or excellence, XIM Bhubaneswar strives to be a premier institute, globally recognised for management education, training, research, and consulting that helps build a just and humane society. The institute today has become widely renowned for its excellence in imparting management education. It is counted among the leading management institutions in the country.

For more information please contact:

IlluminatiX, Media & PR Cell of XIM, Bhubaneswar

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: 9674643954