A tragic car accident occurred near Bhubaneswar on the Orissa-Khordha National Highway during the early hours of Thursday, 1 December 2022, in which four Visakhapatnam locals passed away on the spot of the incident. According to the Orissa State Police, the car rammed at high speed into a parked lorry on the NH at around 5:00 am due to low visibility.

The police identified the victims of the car accident near Bhubaneswar as Maria Khan (24), a Visakhapatnam-based, Rakhi (45) of Visalakshi Nagar, Kabir, a photographer, and another woman. According to the reports, this shocking incident happened while the four were heading to Bhuvaneshwar for a wedding in a rented car.

After gaining information about the car accident, the victims’ families rushed to Khordha, said a report.

