In an unfortunate incident reported in the Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh, a fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express train on Sunday. The local police rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations, and no casualties were reported.

According to reports, one of the coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was covered in smoke while approaching Kuppam Railway Station in the Chittoor District. The train was put to a halt immediately, and the passengers disembarked the train in panic. The Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Howrah Duronto Express was travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata when the incident took place. Firefighting operations were immediately engaged, and passengers were rescued.

After the police took control of the situation, it was ascertained that the coach suffered break binding leading to friction in the break block. This, therefore, caused smoke in the cabin. It has been confirmed by the Indian Railways that there was no fire in the coach. The train was immediately stopped according to their standard operations, and the train crew attended to the cause of the situation immediately.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Express train resumed its operations from Andhra Pradesh by 1:33 pm.

