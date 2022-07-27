The Waltair Railway Division has created history by bagging 14 efficiency shields out of 24 in the East Coast Railways under different categories. It is the first time that any division in East Cost Railway has bagged 14 shields. The shields would be presented by the General Manager during the 67th Railway Award Function to be held on 29 July 2022 at Bhubaneswar. Last year, this division bagged 6 efficiency shields.

According to a press release by Senior Divisional Manager AK Tripathi, the Waltair Railway Division has won efficiency shields in best stores depot, coaching depot, commercial, electrical (Non-Traction) energy management, medical, operating, rajbhasha, safety, security, sports, and wagon maintenance. It also bagged efficiency shields jointly in mechanical, scrap disposal, besides overall efficiency shield.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satapathy congratulated all the departments for their best performance and achieving this unique fete. The DRM said that it is the result of team efforts and hard work of the railway personnel in this Division to achieve new heights. He anticipated more such achievements in the near future with the same spirit.

